Chronobank Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Chronobank has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $32,462.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronobank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00020140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

