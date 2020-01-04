Chronologic (DAY) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $110,524.00 and $190.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001611 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chronologic

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,206,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,821 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

