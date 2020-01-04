CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several brokerages have commented on CIR. ValuEngine downgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $927.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.18. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.93 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 64.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 12,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

