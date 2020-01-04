CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIT. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CIT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 543,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,239. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CIT Group will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CIT Group news, insider David Harnisch purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIT Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in CIT Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 349,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 112,204 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in CIT Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CIT Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in CIT Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

