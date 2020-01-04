Citadel 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Citadel has traded 224.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $23,622.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

