Citadel (CTL) Trading 256.1% Higher Over Last Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Citadel has a market capitalization of $25,786.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 256.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

