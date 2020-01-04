Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.84 Billion

Brokerages expect that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will report $17.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.47 billion to $18.08 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $17.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $73.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.02 billion to $74.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $74.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.28 billion to $76.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Shares of C opened at $79.70 on Friday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The company has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 31,355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 109,745 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

