Civitas (CIV) Price Down 3.7% This Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Civitas has a market capitalization of $119,705.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Civitas has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00476166 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001263 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000740 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,354,229 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

