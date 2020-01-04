Civitas Price Tops $0.0160 on Major Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $117,672.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00476432 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000258 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001345 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,355,745 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

