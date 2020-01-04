Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Financial Review

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clinigen Group and Commerzbank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clinigen Group $591.34 million 2.48 $6.78 million $0.69 17.39 Commerzbank $14.67 billion 0.55 $1.02 billion $0.82 7.84

Commerzbank has higher revenue and earnings than Clinigen Group. Commerzbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clinigen Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Clinigen Group has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerzbank has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Clinigen Group and Commerzbank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clinigen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Commerzbank 0 3 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Clinigen Group and Commerzbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clinigen Group N/A N/A N/A Commerzbank 6.64% 2.79% 0.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Commerzbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Commerzbank beats Clinigen Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, cheques, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services. It also provides money market, and commodities and precious metals products, as well as interest, currency, and liquidity management services; and wealth management services. The company operates approximately 1,000 branches. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

