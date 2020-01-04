Clipper Coin (CCC) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.10 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Clipper Coin has a market cap of $29.64 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clipper Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. In the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.14 or 0.05898357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

Clipper Coin (CRYPTO:CCC) is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com.

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

