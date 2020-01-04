CloakCoin Market Cap Hits $3.57 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00008962 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and Mercatox. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $29,569.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004170 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000883 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00051432 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,383,883 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Binance, Upbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

