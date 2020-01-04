Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $138.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Clorox stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.91. 809,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,025. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.17 and its 200-day moving average is $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Clorox by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,643,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

