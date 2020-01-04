CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of CNO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 930,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.28. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.60 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

In related news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $31,266.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,810.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,019,000 after purchasing an additional 552,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,307,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,853,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,518 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,433,000 after purchasing an additional 539,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,560,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 101,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

