CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11,406.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 27.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 17.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 34.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 19,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,126. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $13.63.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

