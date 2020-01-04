Co-Diagnostics’ (CODX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 119.54% from the stock’s previous close.

CODX has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on Co-Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 202.74% and a negative net margin of 5,486.08%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

