Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDE shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $6.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,869 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Coeur Mining by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CDE opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -770.00 and a beta of 0.94. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.