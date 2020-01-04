Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCOI. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $66.81.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 406.35%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $34,955.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $158,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,454.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,524 shares of company stock worth $1,150,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,340,000 after buying an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.