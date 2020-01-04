CoinEx Token (CET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.75 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $12.14 million and $1.75 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00187435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.01462406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00122906 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,605,037 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

