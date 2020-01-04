CoinFi Market Cap Reaches $249,775.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Kyber Network, Cobinhood and IDEX. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $249,775.00 and $841.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinFi has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, FCoin, Kucoin, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

