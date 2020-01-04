CoinFi One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,239.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One CoinFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Kucoin, IDEX and Cobinhood. CoinFi has a market cap of $246,369.00 and approximately $1,239.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.01427189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121499 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, FCoin, IDEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.