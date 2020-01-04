CoinPoker (CHP) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $43,422.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 323,541,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,169,107 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

