CoinPoker Market Capitalization Tops $1.61 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $33,222.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 323,541,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,169,107 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

