Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0184

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $11,504.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.48 or 0.03029661 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00583587 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00021636 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000539 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000428 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

