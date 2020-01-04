ColossusXT (COLX) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $306.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000504 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,760,110,715 coins and its circulating supply is 11,719,068,888 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

