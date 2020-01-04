Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $947.33 Million

Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report $947.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $934.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $953.80 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $899.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $101.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.09. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In related news, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $6,080,780.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,896,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 90,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $8,335,951.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,584,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

