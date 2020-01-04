Comparing Citigroup (NYSE:C) & Hawthorn Bancshares (NYSE:HWBK)

Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 18.28% 10.16% 0.92% Hawthorn Bancshares 20.29% 12.14% 0.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Citigroup and Hawthorn Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 0 3 15 0 2.83 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citigroup presently has a consensus price target of $84.60, suggesting a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Citigroup’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Citigroup has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citigroup and Hawthorn Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $97.12 billion 1.79 $18.05 billion $6.65 11.98 Hawthorn Bancshares $67.12 million 2.35 $10.71 million N/A N/A

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Citigroup pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Citigroup beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate and consumer loans, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,410 branches in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 23 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

