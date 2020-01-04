Comparing Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and CBTX (OTCMKTS:CBTX)

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China alerts:

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBTX has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.4% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of CBTX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. CBTX pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and CBTX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China $159.15 billion 1.71 $44.98 billion N/A N/A CBTX $137.51 million 5.90 $47.29 million $1.89 16.50

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and CBTX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 0 0 0 0 N/A CBTX 0 1 0 0 2.00

CBTX has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.61%. Given CBTX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CBTX is more favorable than Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China N/A N/A N/A CBTX 30.50% 10.27% 1.56%

Summary

CBTX beats Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,394 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. It also provides treasury and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and 1 branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.