Comparing Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) and Lithium Americas (NASDAQ:LAC)

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Lithium Americas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $239.94 million 0.78 -$14.61 million $0.06 14.83 Lithium Americas $4.84 million 64.92 -$28.27 million ($0.26) -13.54

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas. Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mountain Province Diamonds and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lithium Americas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mountain Province Diamonds currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.54%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Lithium Americas.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -15.48% -6.67% -3.18% Lithium Americas 835.26% -21.08% -12.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Lithium Americas on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

