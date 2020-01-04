Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.51.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. 92,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $381.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58. Computer Programs & Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $71,689.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 12.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.