COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,616 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.31% of COMSCORE worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in COMSCORE in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in COMSCORE in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in COMSCORE by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in COMSCORE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dale L. Fuller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $75,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Paul Livek bought 187,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $596,711.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 610,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,642.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 236,728 shares of company stock worth $764,384 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCOR stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $23.89.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.33 million. COMSCORE’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

