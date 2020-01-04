Conceal Trading Up 64.6% Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and STEX. During the last week, Conceal has traded 64.6% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $797,209.00 and $146,865.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058617 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036634 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00632037 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00235128 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084488 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001798 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,140,220 coins and its circulating supply is 5,363,490 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.