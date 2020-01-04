CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to post $264.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $266.50 million and the lowest is $263.30 million. CONMED posted sales of $242.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $955.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $953.50 million to $956.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $111.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39. CONMED has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $116.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $198,998.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 743.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 272.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

