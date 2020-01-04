Consensus (SEN) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057881 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084371 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001217 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00061831 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,406.01 or 0.99918546 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

