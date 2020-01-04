Constellation (DAG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Constellation has a market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.14 or 0.05898357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,190,988 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.