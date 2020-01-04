Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROAD. ValuEngine upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $12,930,000.00. Insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 7,584.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,205 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Construction Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,310,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Construction Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,000,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,663 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 16.1% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 798,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 713.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 634,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

ROAD opened at $16.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $853.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

