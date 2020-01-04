Content Value Network (CVNT) One Day Volume Hits $320,028.00

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $320,028.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, BitMax and UEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00187104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.01479810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00123213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,442,282 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BitMax and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.