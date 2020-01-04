ContentBox (BOX) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.51 million and $18,817.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, CPDAX, DDEX and Huobi. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007147 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, UEX, CPDAX, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

