Contentos Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last week, Contentos has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00038984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.97 or 0.05940671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,727,263 tokens. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

