Contents Protocol (CPT) Reaches One Day Volume of $180,881.00

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. Contents Protocol has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $180,881.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.05954828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

Contents Protocol is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

