Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $327.60.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NYSE COO traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $322.30. The company had a trading volume of 197,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $241.72 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.88 and a 200-day moving average of $313.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,638,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 997 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

