Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 29.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth $345,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 51.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $31.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $570.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.76. Cooper-Standard has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $77.77.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.13). Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $729.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

