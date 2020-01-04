Cortex (CTXC) Hits Market Cap of $10.49 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, CoinEx and OKEx. Cortex has a total market cap of $10.49 million and $3.16 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00186922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.01476499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, UEX, BitForex, DDEX, DEx.top, CoinBene, DragonEX, Huobi, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.