Cortex Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Cortex token can now be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinEx, CoinBene and DDEX. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.01427189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121499 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain.

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, Huobi, DDEX, Ethfinex, DragonEX, UEX, OKEx, DEx.top, CoinEx, CoinTiger and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

