Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) & Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Critical Comparison

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Cellectis alerts:

31.0% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Cortexyme shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -446.75% -21.03% -17.57% Cortexyme N/A -58.22% -26.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cellectis and Cortexyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 2 4 0 2.67 Cortexyme 1 1 1 0 2.00

Cellectis currently has a consensus price target of $40.40, indicating a potential upside of 134.61%. Cortexyme has a consensus price target of $34.25, indicating a potential downside of 29.38%. Given Cellectis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellectis and Cortexyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $21.43 million 34.11 -$78.69 million ($1.93) -8.92 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$12.48 million N/A N/A

Cortexyme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis.

Summary

Cellectis beats Cortexyme on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. It is also developing UCARTCLL1 to treat AML; ALLO-819 for treating AML; UCARTCS1 for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM); and ALLO-715 to treat MM. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cornell University; Dana Farber Cancer Institute; and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Paris, France.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.