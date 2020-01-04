COS (COS) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, COS has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. COS has a market cap of $796,732.00 and $3,893.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COS token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.75 or 0.05905397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036081 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001924 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001246 BTC.

COS Token Profile

COS is a token. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,064,918 tokens. COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto. The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio. COS’s official website is coss.io.

Buying and Selling COS

COS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COS using one of the exchanges listed above.

