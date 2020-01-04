COS (COS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,194.00

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One COS token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COS has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. COS has a market capitalization of $866,289.00 and approximately $6,194.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.74 or 0.05862676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002088 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About COS

COS is a token. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,064,105 tokens. COS’s official website is coss.io. COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto. The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio.

COS Token Trading

COS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

