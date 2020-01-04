Cosmos Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $817.94 million and $90.97 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $4.29 or 0.00057881 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084371 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001217 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00061831 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,406.01 or 0.99918546 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

