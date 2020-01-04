COTI Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $783,256.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, COTI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00187228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.01462596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122296 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,975,856 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

