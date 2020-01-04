CoTrader Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $331,179.00 and $55,772.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.05954828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001252 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

